Videospil Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Los Angeles Area hos Riot Games spænder fra $141K pr. year for P1 til $375K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Los Angeles Area udgør i alt $218K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Riot Games's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
$219K
$185K
$3.8K
$30.6K
P4
$285K
$239K
$0
$46.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***