Virksomhedsoversigt
Riot Games
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Videospil Softwareingeniør

Riot Games Videospil Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Videospil Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Riot Games spænder fra $141K pr. year for P1 til $371K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $247K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Riot Games's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
Software Engineer
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$224K
$189K
$5.5K
$30.2K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$289K
$231K
$0
$57.2K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Riot Games?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Videospil Softwareingeniør hos Riot Games in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $370,510. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Riot Games for Videospil Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $235,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Riot Games

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Epic Games
  • Pocket Gems
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Valve
  • Bungie
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer