  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Riot Games Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Riot Games spænder fra $140K pr. year for P1 til $292K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $215K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Riot Games's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
Software Engineer
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$244K
$192K
$3.4K
$48.9K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Riot Games?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Riot Games in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $326,044. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Riot Games for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $223,750.

