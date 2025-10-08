Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Riot Games spænder fra $140K pr. year for P1 til $292K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $215K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Riot Games's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
$244K
$192K
$3.4K
$48.9K
P4
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
