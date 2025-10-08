Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Riot Games spænder fra $133K pr. year for P1 til $430K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $282K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Riot Games's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
$133K
$121K
$0
$12K
P2
$211K
$168K
$0
$43.5K
P3
$237K
$188K
$4.7K
$44.4K
P4
$305K
$226K
$0
$79.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
