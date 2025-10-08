Virksomhedsoversigt
Riot Games
Riot Games Technical Accountant Lønninger i United States

Technical Accountant kompensation in United States hos Riot Games spænder fra $179K pr. year for P3 til $246K pr. year for P4. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Riot Games's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$179K
$148K
$0
$30.6K
P4
$246K
$219K
$0
$26.8K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Technical Accountant hos Riot Games in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $595,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Riot Games for Technical Accountant rollen in United States er $238,000.

