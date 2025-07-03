Virksomhedskatalog
Ricardo
Ricardo Lønninger

Ricardos løninterval spænder fra $8,501 i total kompensation årligt for en UX-forsker i den nedre ende til $100,000 for en Maskiningeniør i den øvre ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Ricardo. Sidst opdateret: 8/25/2025

$160K

Maskiningeniør
Median $100K
Softwareingeniør
$34.2K
UX-forsker
$8.5K

Ofte stillede spørgsmål

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Ricardo er Maskiningeniør med en årlig samlet kompensation på $100,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ricardo er $34,232.

Andre ressourcer