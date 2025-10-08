Virksomhedsoversigt
Research Innovations
Research Innovations Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Research Innovations udgør i alt $164K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $173K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Research Innovations's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$164K
$159K
$0
$5.3K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Research Innovations?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Research Innovations in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $190,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Research Innovations for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $148,610.

Andre ressourcer