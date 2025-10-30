Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos Remitly spænder fra $102K pr. year for L1 til $419K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $174K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Remitly's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$102K
$102K
$0
$0
L2
$219K
$159K
$57K
$3.4K
L3
$306K
$189K
$118K
$0
L4
$343K
$206K
$138K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Remitly er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)