Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Reliance Industries Limited udgør i alt ₹1.76M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Reliance Industries Limited's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025

Median Pakke
Reliance Industries Limited
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per år
₹1.76M
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
₹1.61M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹151K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Reliance Industries Limited?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Reliance Industries Limited in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,660,777. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Reliance Industries Limited for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹1,492,812.

