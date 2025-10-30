Virksomhedsoversigt
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Produktmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktmanager kompensationspakke in India hos Reliance Industries Limited udgør i alt ₹2.7M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Reliance Industries Limited's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Reliance Industries Limited
Product Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per år
₹2.7M
Niveau
Manager
Grundløn
₹2.03M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹673K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Reliance Industries Limited?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos Reliance Industries Limited in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹5,478,428. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Reliance Industries Limited for Produktmanager rollen in India er ₹2,547,538.

