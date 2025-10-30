Virksomhedsoversigt
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Finland hos RELEX Solutions udgør i alt €63.3K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for RELEX Solutions's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
RELEX Solutions
Software Engineer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
Total per år
€63.3K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
€63.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos RELEX Solutions?
Block logo
+€50.6K
Robinhood logo
+€77.6K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.5K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos RELEX Solutions in Finland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €86,575. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos RELEX Solutions for Softwareingeniør rollen in Finland er €63,294.

