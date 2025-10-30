Virksomhedsoversigt
REI Systems
  Softwareingeniør
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

REI Systems Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos REI Systems udgør i alt $128K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for REI Systems's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
REI Systems
Senior software Engineer
Sterling, VA
Total per år
$128K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
7 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos REI Systems?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos REI Systems in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $143,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos REI Systems for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $110,000.

