realtor.com
Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos realtor.com spænder fra $111K pr. year for T1 til $255K pr. year for T6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $195K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for realtor.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$111K
$109K
$147
$2K
T2
Software Engineer 2
$140K
$126K
$6K
$7.8K
T3
Senior Software Engineer
$201K
$159K
$25.2K
$17K
T4
Staff Software Engineer
$223K
$173K
$26K
$24.2K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos realtor.com?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos realtor.com in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $349,249. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos realtor.com for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $185,800.

