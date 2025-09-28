Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos realtor.com spænder fra $111K pr. year for T1 til $255K pr. year for T6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $195K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for realtor.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
$111K
$109K
$147
$2K
T2
$140K
$126K
$6K
$7.8K
T3
$201K
$159K
$25.2K
$17K
T4
$223K
$173K
$26K
$24.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
