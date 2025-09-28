Produktleder kompensation in United States hos realtor.com spænder fra $247K pr. year for T3 til $294K pr. year for T7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $285K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for realtor.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$247K
$208K
$10K
$29.6K
T4
$216K
$165K
$19.6K
$31.7K
T5
$288K
$223K
$26.3K
$39.1K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
