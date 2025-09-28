Virksomhedsoversigt
realtor.com
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

realtor.com Data Scientist Lønninger

Data Scientist kompensation in United States hos realtor.com spænder fra $141K pr. year for T2 til $196K pr. year for T5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $181K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for realtor.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Data Scientist 2
$141K
$134K
$1.3K
$5.6K
T3
Senior Data Scientist
$192K
$158K
$15.8K
$18.4K
T4
Staff Data Scientist
$235K
$184K
$32.3K
$19.2K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos realtor.com?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Data Scientist tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Data Scientist på realtor.com in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $243,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på realtor.com för Data Scientist rollen in United States är $167,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for realtor.com

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Move
  • Bungalow
  • Zumper
  • Flyhomes
  • HouseCanary
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer