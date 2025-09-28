Data Scientist kompensation in United States hos realtor.com spænder fra $141K pr. year for T2 til $196K pr. year for T5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $181K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for realtor.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$141K
$134K
$1.3K
$5.6K
T3
$192K
$158K
$15.8K
$18.4K
T4
$235K
$184K
$32.3K
$19.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
