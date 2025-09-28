Virksomhedsoversigt
Realtek Semiconductor
Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in Taiwan hos Realtek Semiconductor udgør i alt NT$2.11M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Realtek Semiconductor's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Systems Design
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per år
NT$2.11M
Niveau
6
Grundløn
NT$939K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$1.17M
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på NT$3,037,273. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Realtek Semiconductor for Produktdesigner rollen in Taiwan er NT$2,521,617.

Andre ressourcer