Rapyd
Rapyd Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United Arab Emirates hos Rapyd udgør i alt AED 441K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Rapyd's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Rapyd
Backend Software Engineer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per år
AED 441K
Niveau
Backend Developer
Grundløn
AED 441K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Rapyd?
Block logo
+AED 213K
Robinhood logo
+AED 327K
Stripe logo
+AED 73.5K
Datadog logo
+AED 129K
Verily logo
+AED 80.8K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Rapyd in United Arab Emirates ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på AED 516,795. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Rapyd for Software Ingeniør rollen in United Arab Emirates er AED 431,998.

Andre ressourcer