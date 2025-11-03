Virksomhedsoversigt
Raksul
Raksul Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Raksul udgør i alt ₹3.02M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Raksul's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Raksul
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹3.02M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
₹2.79M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹229K
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Raksul?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Raksul in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹6,679,487. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Raksul for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹2,787,960.

