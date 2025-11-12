Virksomhedsoversigt
Radix
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Radix Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Brazil hos Radix udgør i alt R$125K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Radix's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Radix
Software Engineer
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Total per år
R$125K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
R$125K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Radix?
Block logo
+R$317K
Robinhood logo
+R$487K
Stripe logo
+R$109K
Datadog logo
+R$192K
Verily logo
+R$120K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Radix in Brazil ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på R$227,593. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Radix for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in Brazil er R$125,297.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Radix

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer