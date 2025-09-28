Virksomhedsoversigt
Qualtrics
Qualtrics Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Løsningsarkitekt kompensation in United States hos Qualtrics spænder fra $155K pr. year for L4 til $247K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $216K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Qualtrics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$155K
$130K
$10K
$15K
L5
$247K
$168K
$48.8K
$29.6K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Qualtrics er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Data Architect

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Løsningsarkitekt at Qualtrics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $331,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the Løsningsarkitekt role in United States is $189,000.

Andre ressourcer