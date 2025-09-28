Virksomhedsoversigt
Qualtrics
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Qualtrics Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Qualtrics spænder fra $159K pr. year for L3 til $510K pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $202K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Qualtrics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$159K
$120K
$32.1K
$6.5K
L4
Software Engineer II
$215K
$155K
$50.5K
$9.6K
L5
Software Engineer III
$318K
$188K
$102K
$27K
L6
Software Engineer IV
$362K
$208K
$131K
$23.3K
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Qualtrics er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Maskinlæringsindgeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Qualtrics in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $510,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Qualtrics for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $196,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Qualtrics

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Palantir
  • Medallia
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • FICO
  • CDW
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer