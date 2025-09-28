Produktleder kompensation in United States hos Qualtrics spænder fra $176K pr. year for L4 til $690K pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $255K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Qualtrics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L4
$176K
$137K
$27K
$12.2K
L5
$261K
$171K
$72.3K
$17.4K
L6
$379K
$211K
$140K
$28K
L7
$690K
$263K
$381K
$45.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Qualtrics er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)