Analog Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Qualcomm spænder fra $194K pr. year for Senior Hardware Engineer til $255K pr. year for Staff Hardware Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $210K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Qualcomm's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
$194K
$149K
$30.6K
$14.4K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$255K
$170K
$62.5K
$22.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Qualcomm er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.65% halvårligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.65% halvårligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Qualcomm er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)