Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Providence udgør i alt ₹1.8M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Providence's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Providence
Software Engineer
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per år
₹1.8M
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
₹1.8M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Providence in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,853,576. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Providence for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹1,795,469.

