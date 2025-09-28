Projektleder kompensation in Poland hos Procter & Gamble udgør i alt PLN 162K pr. year for B1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Poland udgør i alt PLN 180K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
