Programleder kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble udgør i alt $116K pr. year for B2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $133K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$116K
$109K
$3.5K
$4.1K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
