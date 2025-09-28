Virksomhedsoversigt
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Programleder Lønninger

Programleder kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble udgør i alt $116K pr. year for B2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $133K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$116K
$109K
$3.5K
$4.1K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
