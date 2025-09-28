Produktleder kompensation in Poland hos Procter & Gamble spænder fra PLN 346K pr. year for B2 til PLN 407K pr. year for B3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Poland udgør i alt PLN 331K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
