Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble udgør i alt $93.5K pr. year for B1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $107K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
Product Designer
$93.5K
$93.5K
$0
$0
B2
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Procter & Gamble?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Procter & Gamble in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $162,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Procter & Gamble for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $107,000.

