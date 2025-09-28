Virksomhedsoversigt
Procter & Gamble
Maskiningeniør kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble spænder fra $101K pr. year for B1 til $188K pr. year for B3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $102K.

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
Mechanical Engineer
$101K
$97K
$0
$4.3K
B2
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$131K
$123K
$1.2K
$7.4K
B3
$188K
$164K
$0
$23.5K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Procter & Gamble?

