Maskiningeniør kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble spænder fra $101K pr. year for B1 til $188K pr. year for B3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $102K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
$101K
$97K
$0
$4.3K
B2
$131K
$123K
$1.2K
$7.4K
B3
$188K
$164K
$0
$23.5K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
