Marketing kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble spænder fra $90K pr. year for B1 til $184K pr. year for B3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $135K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
$90K
$85K
$0
$5K
B2
$125K
$120K
$625
$4.4K
B3
$184K
$154K
$6.6K
$23.9K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***