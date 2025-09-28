Virksomhedsoversigt
Procter & Gamble
Marketing kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble spænder fra $90K pr. year for B1 til $184K pr. year for B3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $135K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
$90K
$85K
$0
$5K
B2
$125K
$120K
$625
$4.4K
B3
$184K
$154K
$6.6K
$23.9K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Marketing hos Procter & Gamble in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $184,123. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Procter & Gamble for Marketing rollen in United States er $132,000.

