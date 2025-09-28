Virksomhedsoversigt
Procter & Gamble
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • Alle Information Technologist (IT) Lønninger

Procter & Gamble Information Technologist (IT) Lønninger

Information Technologist (IT) kompensation hos Procter & Gamble spænder fra $60K pr. year til $197K. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke udgør i alt $103K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
$83.5K
$79.5K
$250
$3.8K
B2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Procter & Gamble?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Information Technologist (IT) tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Procter & Gamble의 jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT)에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $197,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Procter & Gamble의 jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) 직무에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $89,600입니다.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Procter & Gamble

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Polaris
  • Whirlpool
  • Rakuten
  • Target
  • The Home Depot
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer