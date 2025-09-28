Data Scientist kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble spænder fra $133K pr. year for B1 til $245K pr. year for B3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $148K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
$133K
$127K
$1.4K
$4.1K
B2
$168K
$158K
$2.6K
$7.5K
B3
$245K
$185K
$25K
$35K
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
