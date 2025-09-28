Dataanalytiker kompensation in United States hos Procter & Gamble spænder fra $112K pr. year for B1 til $130K pr. year for B2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $105K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Procter & Gamble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
B1
$112K
$102K
$5K
$5K
B2
$130K
$125K
$0
$5K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
