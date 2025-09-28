Virksomhedsoversigt
PriceHubble
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
  Lønninger
  Software Ingeniør

  Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

PriceHubble Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Switzerland hos PriceHubble udgør i alt CHF 68.5K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for PriceHubble's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
PriceHubble
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per år
CHF 68.5K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
CHF 68.5K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos PriceHubble?

CHF 134K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Tilføj Løn

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

OSS

Die hoogste betalende salaris pakket gerapporteer vir 'n Software Ingeniør by PriceHubble in Switzerland is 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van CHF 69,200. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by PriceHubble vir die Software Ingeniør rol in Switzerland is CHF 68,505.

