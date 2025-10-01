Virksomhedsoversigt
Preply
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Barcelona Area

Preply Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Barcelona Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Barcelona Area hos Preply udgør i alt €81.2K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Preply's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Preply
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per år
€81.2K
Niveau
P7
Grundløn
€75.2K
Stock (/yr)
€6K
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Preply?

€142K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på €26.7K+ (nogle gange €267K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Preply in Greater Barcelona Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €106,471. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Preply for the Software Ingeniør role in Greater Barcelona Area is €82,902.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Preply

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Chowbus
  • Houzz
  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • Freshly
  • YourMechanic
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer