Virksomhedsoversigt
Precigen
Top Indsigter
    Om

    Precigen, Inc. is a US-based company that develops gene and cellular therapies, disease-modifying therapeutics, and reproductive technologies. It offers various platforms and technologies, including UltraVector, mbIL15, Sleeping Beauty, AttSite recombinases, AdenoVerse, L. lactis, RheoSwitch, kill switches, tissue-specific promoters, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, and ActoBiotics. The company has collaboration and license agreements with several other companies and was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

    https://precigen.com
    Hjemmeside
    1998
    Grundlagt år
    456
    Antal medarbejdere
    $100M-$250M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Andre ressourcer