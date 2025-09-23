Virksomhedsoversigt
Policybazaar
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Policybazaar Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Policybazaar udgør i alt ₹1.35M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Policybazaar's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/23/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Policybazaar
Software Engineer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per år
₹1.35M
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
₹1.35M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Policybazaar?

₹13.96M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Policybazaar in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,993,502. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Policybazaar for the Software Ingeniør role in India is ₹1,238,284.

