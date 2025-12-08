Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos PNC spænder fra $81.3K pr. year for C1 til $149K pr. year for C5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $105K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for PNC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1
$81.3K
$80K
$0
$1.3K
C2
$95.3K
$92.7K
$0
$2.7K
C3
$101K
$95.6K
$0
$5.1K
C4
$117K
$112K
$0
$5.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
