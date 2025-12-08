Produktdesigner kompensation in United States hos PNC udgør i alt $155K pr. year for C4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $123K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for PNC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$155K
$143K
$7.5K
$5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
