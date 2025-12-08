Virksomhedsoversigt
PNC
PNC Ledelseskonsulent Lønninger

Ledelseskonsulent kompensation in United States hos PNC udgør i alt $67K pr. year for C4. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for PNC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025

Gennemsnitlig Samlet Kompensation

$44.6K - $53.9K
United States
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
$41.7K$44.6K$53.9K$56.8K
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$67K
$65K
$0
$2K
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos PNC?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Ledelseskonsulent hos PNC in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $67,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos PNC for Ledelseskonsulent rollen in United States er $41,650.

Andre ressourcer

