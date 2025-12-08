Ledelseskonsulent kompensation in United States hos PNC udgør i alt $67K pr. year for C4. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for PNC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025
Gennemsnitlig Samlet Kompensation
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$67K
$65K
$0
$2K
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pnc/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.