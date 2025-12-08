Dataanalytiker kompensation in United States hos PNC spænder fra $87.5K pr. year for C1 til $133K pr. year for C4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $130K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for PNC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1
$87.5K
$82.3K
$0
$5.2K
C2
$97.2K
$94.1K
$0
$3.1K
C3
$124K
$117K
$385
$7.3K
C4
$133K
$117K
$1.1K
$14.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
