  • Remote Workplace Reimbursement

    Up to $300 to spend on qualified expenses to create a comfortable, productive workspace.

    • Forsikring, sundhed og velvære
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Health Insurance

    The company pays 100% of the premiums for you, your spouse and children.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • Dental Insurance

    The company pays 100% of the premiums for you, your spouse and children.

  • Vision Insurance

    The company pays 100% of the premiums for you, your spouse and children.

  • Disability Insurance

    Long Term Disability insurance: 60% of your monthly earnings, up to a max monthly benefit of $10K available after 90 days of disability.

  • Maternity Leave

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Lunch $520

    1 days a week

  • Life Insurance

    A $50,000 term / 2x salary life insurance policy for full-time employees.

  • On-Site Mother's Room

    • Hjem
  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg Freezing

  • Remote Work

    • Økonomi og pension
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    85% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    The company’s annual max for medical/dental is $2,600, and $5,000 for dependent care.

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary Contribution vests immediately.

  • Roth 401k

    • Frynsegoder og rabatter
  • Employee Discount

    100% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $1,500 per semester or $3,000 per year.

  • Learning and Development

    • Transport
  • Transport allowance

    Pre-tax election: mass transit $260/month; parking $260/month.

  • Bikes on Campus

    • Andet
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Referral Bonus

