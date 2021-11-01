Virksomhedsoversigt
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Lønninger

Peapod Digital Labs's løn spænder fra $89,550 i samlet kompensation om året for en Forretningsudvikling i den lave ende til $233,750 for en Produktleder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Peapod Digital Labs. Sidst opdateret: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Median $132K
Produktleder
Median $234K
Produktdesigner
Median $140K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

Forretningsudvikling
$89.6K
Data Scientist
$138K
Marketing Operations
$130K
Software Engineering Leder
$162K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Peapod Digital Labs er Produktleder med en årlig samlet kompensation på $233,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Peapod Digital Labs er $138,067.

