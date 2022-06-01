Virksomhedsoversigt
Payroc
    Payroc drives commerce for businesses with any time, anywhere payment solutions. We serve our clients with integrity as trusted advisors and recognized experts in payments. We provide transparent pricing clarity and prioritize developing personal relationships, while delivering exceptional integrated payment technology.Payroc is a privately held full-service payment processor founded in 2003, servicing over 30,000 clients and processing over $10 billion in annual card volume. Our senior management team has over 200 years of payment experience combined. To meet its merchant’s diverse and specialized processing requirements, Payroc leverages the processing networks of 4 of the largest card processing platforms in the U.S.: First Data, Vantiv, TSYS, and Paymentech. Payroc is headquartered in the Chicagoland area.

    Andre ressourcer