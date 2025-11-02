Virksomhedsoversigt
Payflows
Payflows Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in France hos Payflows udgør i alt €55.5K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Payflows's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Payflows
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per år
€55.5K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
€55.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Payflows?
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Payflows in France ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €252,947. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Payflows for Softwareingeniør rollen in France er €55,506.

