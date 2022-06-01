PandaDoc Lønninger

Virksomhedsoversigt
PandaDoc's løn spænder fra $26,928 i samlet kompensation om året for en UX Researcher i den lave ende til $150,750 for en Dataanalytiker i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos PandaDoc. Sidst opdateret: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Median $84K
Salg
Median $111K
Software Engineering Leder
Median $98.8K

Administrativ Assistent
$42.7K
Dataanalytiker
$151K
Data Scientist
$47.8K
Produktdesigner
Median $51K
Produktdesign Leder
$82.4K
Produktleder
$52.4K
Rekrutterer
$55K
UX Researcher
$26.9K
OSS

The highest paying role reported at PandaDoc is Dataanalytiker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PandaDoc is $54,978.

