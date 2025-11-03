Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos Palo Alto Networks spænder fra $243K pr. year for Product Manager til $506K pr. year for Distinguished Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $348K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Palo Alto Networks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Product Manager
$243K
$181K
$48K
$13.4K
Staff Product Manager
$328K
$213K
$90K
$25K
Senior Staff Product Manager
$299K
$200K
$71.1K
$27.9K
Principal Product Manager
$386K
$235K
$103K
$47.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Palo Alto Networks er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
