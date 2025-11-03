Virksomhedsoversigt
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Produktmanager Lønninger

Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos Palo Alto Networks spænder fra $243K pr. year for Product Manager til $506K pr. year for Distinguished Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $348K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Palo Alto Networks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Product Manager
$243K
$181K
$48K
$13.4K
Staff Product Manager
$328K
$213K
$90K
$25K
Senior Staff Product Manager
$299K
$200K
$71.1K
$27.9K
Principal Product Manager
$386K
$235K
$103K
$47.7K
Se 4 Flere Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Palo Alto Networks er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Palo Alto Networks er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos Palo Alto Networks in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $537,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Palo Alto Networks for Produktmanager rollen in United States er $353,750.

