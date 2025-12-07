Virksomhedsoversigt
Paddle
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos Paddle udgør i alt £88.7K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Paddle's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/7/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Paddle
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
$119K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$94.1K
Stock (/yr)
$25.1K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Paddle?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Paddle in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £167,762. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Paddle for Softwareingeniør rollen in United Kingdom er £70,018.

