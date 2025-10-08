Virksomhedsoversigt
Nuro
Nuro Site Pålideligheds Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Site Pålideligheds Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Nuro udgør i alt $264K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Nuro's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Nuro
Site Reliability Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per år
$264K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$93.8K
Bonus
$20.5K
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Nuro?
Nuro logo

$10K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Nuro er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Site Pålideligheds Ingeniør hos Nuro in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $332,070. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Nuro for Site Pålideligheds Ingeniør rollen in United States er $302,084.

Andre ressourcer