Nielsen
Nielsen Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos Nielsen spænder fra ₹1.72M pr. year for Software Engineer til ₹6.7M pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.27M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Nielsen's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
₹13.95M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Nielsen?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Nielsen in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹6,700,199. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Nielsen for Software Ingeniør rollen in India er ₹2,270,310.

Andre ressourcer