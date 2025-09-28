Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos Nielsen spænder fra ₹1.72M pr. year for Software Engineer til ₹6.7M pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.27M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Nielsen's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
